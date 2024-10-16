Mohammed Kudus has penned a sincere message to Ghanaians after the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers

The West Ham United attacking midfielder was named Black Stars captain for the two matches in October

The Black Stars picked only a point in the double-header and are on the verge of missing the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has apologised to Ghanaians after the Black Stars' stuttering display against Sudan in the two-legged AFCON qualifiers in October.

The four-time African champions are on the verge of missing the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after picking just a point in two matches against the North Africans.

Sudan, led by Ghana legend Kwesi Appiah, held the Black Stars to a goalless draw in Accra before defeating them 2-0 at the Martyrs February Stadium in Libya.

The defeat leaves Ghana in third place with two points and two matches remaining.

Kudus posted on social media: "As someone who captained the team in the two games, it is with great humility and a deep sense of responsibility that I issue this statement. On behalf of the entire team, I would like to extend our sincerest apologies to the people of Ghana for our recent performances against Sudan in Accra and Libya.

"Despite our utmost effort and dedication, the results did not reflect our aspirations or the pride we have in representing our beloved nation. We understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused, and we share those feelings," he added.

Kudus criticised over recent Ghana performances

Since the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Kudus has been one of the players that has been heavily criticised for his displays, especially in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The West Ham star is yet to score for the Black Stars since netting a brace against Egypt in January, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

However, he delivered the assist for Ghana's only goal in the qualifiers, which was converted by Alidu Seidu against Niger.

Sudan beat Ghana in AFCON qualifiers

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Two quick-fire second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman Yousif was enough as Sudan secured an enormous victory in Group F.

The victory keeps Sudan in second place and a point away from qualifying for the Nations Cup in Morocco next year while Ghana will need a miracle to make it to the tournament.

