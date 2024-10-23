Cercle Brugge midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has stated his readiness to play for Nigeria at the senior level

The Ghanaian midfielder is yet to play for the Black Stars and remains eligible to play for the Super Eagles through his mother

The Black Stars have struggled in the Africa Cup of Nations and could miss the tournament in Morocco next year

Belgium-based Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has disclosed his intentions to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Red Bull Salzburg player, who is currently on loan at Cercle Brugge, was born to a Ghanaian father and a Nigerian mother.

Despite spending most of his time in Ghana and grew up playing for the West African Football Academy in Sogakope, Agyekum insists he will not hesitate to play for Nigeria at the senior level.

“My father is from Ghana but my mother is Nigerian. I can play for both nations. That’s one part that people don’t know about me and if the chance to play for Super Eagles comes, I won’t say no.” Agyekum stated in an interview with OwnGoal Nigeria.

“I have love for both countries and want to see them do well. Not too good for Ghana in the AFCON qualifiers but they are doing well in the World Cup qualifiers. For Nigeria, the reverse is the case. I follow both closely.”

The 20-year-old has been an integral member of Cercle Brugge this season, making nine appearances in the league, per Transfermarkt.

Agyekum's career from Ghana to Belgium

The central midfielder honed his skills at the famous West African Football Academy in Ghana.

The Academy has produced some of the best talents for the Black Stars, including current Black Stars players Gideon Mensah and Majeed Ashimeru.

Agyekum joined WAFA's first team in 2019 before moving to Austria in 2022 to join RB Salzburg but spent most of the time with their feaader club FC Liefering. After inking a new deal in the summer, the Austrian giants sent him on loan for regular game time at a top side.

Ghana lucky to beat Nigeria

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has stated that the national team has been on a downward spiral for some time now amid recent struggles.

For the first time in 20 years, the Black Stars might miss out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following a poor run in the qualifiers.

Ghana sits third in Group F after four matches with two points, with a slim chance of reaching the main tournament in Morocco.

