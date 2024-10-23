Former Ghana midfielder Charles Asampong Taylor has opened up on the Black Stars' struggle to qualify for AFCON

The ex-Hearts of Oak player insists players in the Ghana Premier League should be given the opportunity to play the Black Stars

The Black Stars will face Angola and Niger in the final two matches of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Charles Asampong Taylor believes Kumasi Asante Kotoko is a bigger brand than the Black Stars of Ghana.

The former Ghana midfielder in addressing the recent struggles of the Black Stars urged the technical handlers of the team to give home-based players the chance.

The four-time African champions are on the verge of missing next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco following a poor run in the qualifiers.

Charles Asampong Taylor insists Asante Kotoko is bigger than the Black Stars. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Twitter

The Black Stars sit third in Group F with two games remaining to end the qualifiers and the former player is adamant that local players should be given a chance:

“I know that if we give the local players the chance, they will deliver for the country. A player like Justice Blay, if he cannot play for the Black Stars, then he is not fit to be an Asante Kotoko player. This is because Kotoko is bigger than Black Stars," he told Angel TV, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

“Black Stars play matches periodically, but Kotoko play almost every weekend, so their players are fitter and better than the Black Stars players. How many of our Black Stars players start regularly at their clubs?

“People always bring up their inability to qualify for the CHAN, but there are some players in the CHAN team who can excel for the Black Stars. There should be competition in the team."

Ghana AFCON qualifiers run

With only two draws from four matches, the Black Stars have two points and need to win their final two matches to miraculously qualify.

Angola, who sit top of the group have already sealed their place at the championship and are followed closely by Sudan, who need just a point to reach AFCON 2025.

Ghana lost to Angola in Kumasi before picking a point against Niger and Sudan but lost to the latter in Libya a fortnight ago, as reported by the BBC.

Sudan beat Ghana in qualifiers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Two quick-fire second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman Yousif was enough as Sudan secured an enormous victory in Group F.

The victory keeps Sudan in second place and a point away from qualifying for the Nations Cup in Morocco next year while Ghana will need a miracle to make it to the tournament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh