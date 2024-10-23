Ghana are through to the semi-final of the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship after a draw with host Togo

The Black Satellites finished top of their group and will face the second-placed team in Group B for a place at the U20 AFCON

The former African champions are yet to qualify for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations since winning the tournament in 2021

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Black Satellites of Ghana have advanced to the knockout stage of the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship after finishing top of Group A.

Ghana held host Togo to a pulsating 1-1 draw in their final group game on Wednesday to seal their place in the semi-final.

Having drawn and won their first two matches against Benin and Niger respectively, the former African champions needed a point to seal their place at the top.

Ghana's Black Satellites have qualified for the semi-final of the WAFU U20 Championship. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial.

Source: Twitter

In an explosive start to the game, striker Jerry Afriyie opened the scoring for Ghana and the Black Satellites maintained the lead for long spells in the match.

However, late in the game, Claude Klidje pulled parity for the host but it was not enough for them to advance.

Ghana will be joined by Niger, who defeated Benin in the other game as semi finalist from Group A.

The other two places will be decided on Thursday after the game between Ivory Coast and Burkina.

The Black Satellites will qualify for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations if they are able to reach the final of the competition.

Desmond Offei excited after progress

The Ghana U20 coach, Desmond Offei shared his excitement after the team booked a place in the final four.

“We are very happy. I think the first target in every tournament is the qualification to the semis and we made it and so now all focus on the semis. I want to congratulate Togo. They fought really hard for this. Our boys did really hard and we are very happy that we are in the semis,” he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

“Today’s game was really tough. Togo is very good. Tactically it was really tough but in the end, we managed to get the qualification so we are happy.”

Germany thump Ghana U20 in friendly

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana's U20 national team, the Black Satellites were battered in an international friendly by Germany ahead of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) U20 Championship.

Ghana, which won gold at the African Games earlier this year, has been preparing for the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship, which begins on Thursday, October 17, 2024, in Togo.

Wrapping up preparations, the team engaged their European counterparts on Monday but was mauled in the first half, conceding four times before Germany added a fifth in the second half.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh