Typically, men are drawn to younger women, but plenty, especially in the world of football, aren't fazed by the 'age gap'

In fact, some football stars proudly embrace relationships with more mature partners, proving that love knows no boundaries

Here are five footballers who are romantically involved or married to women older than them after Endrick tied the knot at age 18

It's commonplace to see younger women walk down the aisle with older men, but some high-profile players have flipped this narrative by finding love with older partners.

A prime example is Real Madrid's teenage prodigy, Endrick Felipe, who recently surprised fans by announcing his marriage to model Gabriely Miranda.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Ramos are among top footballers who found love in older women. Photos by Valerio Pennicino, Darren Walsh and Mateo Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Endrick marries at age 18

At just 18, Endrick's career in Madrid is still in its early stages, but off the pitch, his relationship has captured the spotlight.

beIN Sports reports that the young couple shared beautiful wedding photos accompanied by a touching Bible verse:

"So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate" (Matthew 19:6).

Endrick and Gabriely, three years older than the Brazilian starlet, join a list of footballers who have also opted to settle down with older partners.

The top 5 footballers who married older women

Let’s explore five other top footballers who have similarly embraced relationships that challenge conventional age norms:

5. David De Gea and Edurne Garcia – 5 years

Starting with former Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea, who has been in a relationship with Spanish singer and actress Edurne Garcia since 2015.

The pair married in 2023 on the idyllic island of Menorca, shortly after De Gea's long tenure at Old Trafford came to an end, per Sports Illustrated.

Garcia, who is five years older, is a versatile media figure known for her work as a TV presenter and her graceful social media presence.

Despite De Gea currently being without a club, their bond remains unshaken.

4. Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara – 6 years

Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi's love life has been the subject of public fascination since 2013, when Wanda Nara, six years his senior, left Icardi's former teammate, Maxi Lopez, to be with him.

Wanda, a multifaceted personality who works as Icardi's agent, a television presenter, and model, made headlines with their high-profile romance.

Although they briefly announced a split two years ago, the pair have since reconciled and are continuing their over-a-decade marriage.

3. Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio – 8 years

Spanish legend Sergio Ramos, renowned for his defensive prowess and leadership on the pitch, has been in a relationship with Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio since 2012.

Ramos, now 38, and Rubio, 46, tied the knot in 2019 after seven years together.

As noted by All Football, Pilar has four children with Ramos: Sergio Jr., Marco, Alejandro, and Maximo Adriano.

Despite the age difference, the couple has built a stable and loving family life.

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Helena Segar – 11 years

The charismatic Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, famous for his lion-like persona and goal-scoring feats, has been in a long-term relationship with Helena Segar, 11 years his senior.

Although the couple has never married, their relationship remains strong, and they share two sons, Maximilian and Vincent.

Their love story began in typical Zlatan fashion: a parking dispute led to an unforgettable first encounter.

Helena declined Zlatan's proposal years ago, but the pair continue to thrive together.

1. Cesc Fabregas and Daniella Semaan – 12 years

Another Spaniard who found love with an older woman is Cesc Fabregas.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder is married to Lebanese-born Daniella Semaan, who is 12 years older.

Their relationship blossomed after Daniella's previous marriage ended, and in 2018, she and Fabregas tied the knot.

Together, they have three children—Capri, Leonardo, and Lia—adding to Daniella’s two children from her previous marriage.

Fans react after Endrick marries at 18

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick's marriage announcement stirred a wave of reactions on social media, with fans sharing a variety of opinions.

The Real Madrid teen sensation accompanied his revelation with a popular Bible verse.

However, one fan remarked that the 18-year-old might have rushed into marriage, given his young age.

