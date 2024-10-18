Black Stars coach Otto Addo has opened up on the state of the senior national team after struggles to qualify for AFCON

The four-time African champions are on the verge of missing the next tournament in Morocco after failing to win a game in Group F

The Black Stars will next face Angola in Luanda and Niger in Accra when the AFCON qualifiers return in November

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghana coach Otto Addo has disclosed that the national team has been on a downward spiral for some time now and hence the recent struggles.

For the first time in twenty years, the Black Stars might miss the Africa Cup of Nations following a poor run in the qualifiers.

Ghana sits third in Group F after four matches with two points, leaving the West Africans with a slim chance of reaching the tournament in Morocco.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo insists Ghana were lucky to qualify for the World Cup. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei/ Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Addo, who has been in charge of the team since March after accepting to return as head coach, has supervised the team in all the games in the qualifiers.

In explaining his challenge as coach of the Black Stars, the German-trained tactician stated that Ghana were lucky to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Since not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, we’ve been struggling as a country for a long time; we were lucky to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup," he said, as quoted by 3 News.

Addo was in charge of the team for the pay-offs against Nigeria as Ghana qualify on the away-goal rule.

Addo under-pressure in second stint

The former Ghana and Dortmund player has been under-pressure to deliver since taking over as coach in March.

He started his second stint on a positive note after leading the team to back-to-back wins over Mali and the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

However, Addo is yet to win a game in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, per ESPN.

This has led to Ghanaians calling for his sack as coach after just six competitive games in charge.

Addo confident of AFCON qualification

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo is convinced Ghana can qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite the defeat to Sudan in Libya on Tuesday.

The four-time African champions are on the brink of missing the tournament in Morocco after picking only two points from four matches.

The defeat to Sudan means Ghana must win their last two matches and hope the North Africans lose their final two games.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh