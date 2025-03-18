The reason why Mohammed Kudus missed out on Ghana's first training session has been explained

The 24-year-old, despite arriving on Sunday evening, was not among the nine players who trained at the Accra Sports Stadium

Nonetheless, he is expected to join his teammates soon as the Black Stars prepare for the World Cup qualifier against Chad

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Black Stars kicked off preparations for their pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad with an opening-day training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, March 17.

Led by Otto Addo, the four-time African champions began fine-tuning tactics, with just nine of the 23-man squad available for the initial drills.

Mohammed Kudus missed out on Ghana's maiden training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, March 17, 2025. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Black Stars begin training session in Accra, Kudus absent

Six outfield players worked closely with the technical team, while all three goalkeepers named in the squad took part in specialised training, per Modern Ghana.

However, the absence of Mohammed Kudus raised eyebrows, given that the West Ham United star had already arrived in camp.

The reason why Kudus missed Black Stars training

His no-show sparked speculation, but the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, later provided clarity.

"Kudus arrived on Sunday. He was in camp, but the coach [Otto Addo] excused him from the first day's training," Asante Twum told Sporty FM.

With full-scale sessions set to resume on Tuesday, more members of the squad—including Kudus—are expected to join, allowing the technical team to implement tactical adjustments ahead of Friday’s showdown.

High stakes for Otto Addo’s men

Ghana hosts Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21, before heading to Morocco for a crucial encounter with Madagascar three days later.

Otto Addo and assistant coach Desmond Offei enjoyed a hearty conversation during Ghana's first training session ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Chad. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

With Comoros level on points (9) in Group I, securing maximum points from this doubleheader would put the Black Stars in the driver’s seat for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

As the squad takes shape, the focus will be on how Otto Addo fine-tunes his side for these must-win encounters, with Kudus’ creative spark expected to play a key role in Ghana’s attacking approach.

Otto Addo's religious gesture sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Otto Addo’s religious gesture ahead of his first training session with the Black Stars has stirred reactions on social media.

The 49-year-old tactician made the sign of the cross before stepping onto the pitch, symbolically seeking divine guidance ahead of the crucial fixtures against Chad and Madagascar.

His spiritual moment sparked debates online, with fans sharing mixed opinions on X (formerly Twitter).

Black Stars budget talks arise ahead of Chad game

YEN.com.gh also reported that as Ghana gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, discussions over the Black Stars' budget have heated up.

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, attempted to address concerns but left many unconvinced.

When asked for exact figures, he sidestepped the question, providing only a vague reassurance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh