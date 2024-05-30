Goalkeeper Frederick Asare of Kumasi Asante Kotoko is the only Ghana Premier League player who earned a call-up to the Black Stars

Frederick Asare, the goalkeeper for Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, has been called up to the Black Stars for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He is the lone Ghana Premier League player included in the team.

Ghana's upcoming matches are against the Central African Republic on June 10 at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and Mali on June 6 in Bamako. Ghana is making a fifth attempt to qualify for the World Cup.

Goalkeeper Frederick Asante shows off his signature hairstyle. Photo credit: @fredrick_asare_33.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo announced the most recent additions to the Ghana National Men's Football Team today during a Meet the Press event at the Ghana Football Association Headquarters.

Asare is one of three goalkeepers selected for the 26-man roster: Joseph Wollacott and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

After dethroning veteran Ibrahim Danlad from the starting lineup for Kotoko in the 2023–2024 Ghana Premier League, 25-year-old Asare, a former player for the Accra Lions, has excelled for the team.

He has played in 17 league games, conceded 10 goals, and kept 10 clean sheets. Most recently, he played goalkeeping in Kotoko's thrilling 2-0 victory over archrival Accra Hearts of Oak.

Here are photos of the 26 Black Stars players selected by Coach Otto Addo

The team for our forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic has been announced by head coach Otto Addo.

Brandon Thomas Asante and Ibrahim Sulemana Earn Debut Black Stars Call-Up By Coach Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Ghanaian coach Otto Addo has made his first-ever call-ups to Brandon Thomas Asante and Ibrahim Sulemana.

According to Coach Addo, the two are on Ghana's 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Social media users praised the Black Stars coach for bringing fresh, gifted players.

