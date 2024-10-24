Manchester City broke an incredible Champions League record with a commanding 5-0 win over Sparta Prague.

The victory at the Etihad Stadium saw Phil Foden open the scoring in the third minute, with Erling Haaland bagging a brace, and goals from John Stones and a late Matheus Nunes penalty completing the rout.

City's triumph takes their tally to seven points from their first three group stage matches.

More notably, it extended their unbeaten run in the Champions League to 26 games, surpassing the record set by Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

However, some fans have pointed out a potential flaw in the record. City were knocked out by Real Madrid in last season’s quarter-finals after losing on penalties, though both legs ended in draws.

The stat excludes penalty shootouts from counting as defeats, preserving City’s unbeaten streak.

In contrast, United's 16-game unbeaten run between 2001 and 2002 didn't involve any two-leg defeats, with their streak only ending in the 2009 final against Guardiola’s Barcelona. Though they lost the 2001/02 semi-final to Bayer Leverkusen on away goals, some fans argue that United's record was more robust, fueling debate over City’s new achievement.

Source: YEN.com.gh