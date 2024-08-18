Pep Guardiola appears disinterested to clinch another Premier League title this season

The Manchester City gaffer has enjoyed unparalleled dominance in England after going trophy-less in his debut season

His side will commence their EPL conquest against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed a surprising lack of motivation to win this season's Premier League title.

Since taking charge in the summer of 2016, Guardiola has led City to unparalleled success, securing seven English top-flight titles, including an unprecedented four consecutive championships.

As the new season approaches, many would expect the 53-year-old to be eager to solidify his already legendary status further.

However, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich tactician has suggested that winning another Premier League title isn't his primary focus—at least not yet.

Speaking ahead of City's opening match against Chelsea, Guardiola revealed that his drive to clinch the title won't kick in until the season's final stages.

“When we arrive in the last month and we are close to winning another Premier League, then that will be the motivation,” Guardiola explained, as quoted by Hayters TV.

“But now? For me, the motivation to win another Premier League is not there… for me, it will be in the last month. Now it’s: ‘Can we beat Chelsea?’”

Despite his comments, Guardiola's squad remains the team to beat as they kick off their title defence against Chelsea, having won the Community Shield against Manchester United last week.

As City prepares to face the Blues, it will be interesting to see how this psychological approach influences their performance.

Whether it's a mind game or a genuine sentiment, Guardiola's words add an intriguing layer to the upcoming season, where every match will contribute to the narrative of City's quest for continued supremacy.

