Manchester United have reportedly added ex-Barcelona manager Xavi to their shortlist of potential coaches

Xavi has previously shared his thoughts on Man United after he was linked to replace under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag

The Red Devils suffered a setback after Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel seemingly rejected their offers

Barcelona legend Xavi has made his stance on Manchester United clear amid rumours linking him as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag's position at Old Trafford remains precarious despite members of the board still backing him to turn things around.

Xavi has made his stance on Manchester United clear amid rumours linking him as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is facing mounting pressure at United after a poor start to the season, with only four wins from their first nine. Premier League matches.

United are currently 12th on the table, with only ten points separating them from the relegation places.

In response to United's struggles, several names have emerged as potential replacements, including former England manager Gareth Southgate, Brentford's Thomas Frank, and most recently, Xavi.

Following these links, comments from Xavi regarding his thoughts on Manchester United have resurfaced.

Speaking to TNT Sport after Barcelona's Europa League match against United in 2023, Xavi shared his views on the Premier League giants.

“I think Manchester is coming back, and they showed their best. We need to be proud.

“I think both teams are more or less in the same moment, in the same position, that we are coming back. I said to Ten Hag now, 'Congratulations,' because he’s doing very well and they are Manchester United.

"It can be a final, a semi-final, a quarter-final maybe in the future of the Champions League, but now we are in the Europa League and we are coming back."

Recent reports indicate that Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada travelled to Spain for two rounds of discussions with Xavi regarding a possible move to Old Trafford.

However, according to Spanish outlet AS, the 44-year-old is currently on a break from football and is unwilling to cut it short, even if it means turning down a significant opportunity with Manchester United in the Premier League.

Man United owner on Erik ten Hag

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Man United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe broke his silence on Erik ten Hag's future.

Ratcliffe said the team in charge of running football will be responsible for making decisions like firing the coach.

