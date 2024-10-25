Enzo Maresca gave a witty response when asked if Chelsea will give priority to the UEFA Europa Conference League

Maresca's side are featuring in Europe's third-tier club competition this season for the first time in the club's history

The Italian has used a seemingly reserve side in all three outings so far, begging the question if he will give attention to the tournament

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca delivered a pointed response to a question about why his squad, often considered of Champions League calibre, is competing in the UEFA Conference League.

Following Chelsea’s commanding 4-1 victory over Panathinaikos, where Mykhailo Mudryk shone with a goal and an assist, Maresca saw his team top the group in this season’s European third-tier competition.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea has a 100 per cent record in the UEFA Conference League this season, winning all two games so far. Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

The win left him pleased with a seemingly B team, especially in an environment known for its difficulty in securing an away victory, as noted by Livescore.

Maresca on tricky Conference League question

After the match, the former Leicester City coach was asked how seriously he would prioritise the Conference League, given the club's historical stature in Europe’s top tournaments.

His reply was swift, as quoted by Football London: "Can I ask a question to you? If we are a Champions League club, then why are we playing Conference League?"

Maresca explained his stance further, saying, "It's because last year, we qualified for the Europa League and then we play Conference.

"If we play Conference, then it's because, at this moment, we belong to the Conference.

"If next year or two years we play Champions League, then it is because we deserve to play Champions League."

Maresca’s philosophy underscores football’s meritocratic nature, as he emphasised,

"Football always puts you where you deserve to be. If we play Conference, then it’s because we deserve it."

He added that Chelsea's primary aim is to navigate the group stage successfully, with a step-by-step approach toward qualification.

Maresca dropped 5 key players

Interestingly, Maresca made the decision to exclude five key players from the lineup that faced Panathinaikos.

Captain Reece James, top striker Nicolas Jackson, midfield anchor Moises Caicedo, and defenders Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto were all left out.

They join Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Wesley Fofana, who were already omitted from the squad for the league phase.

Chelsea urged to sign Osimhen

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh noted that a former Premier League icon has called on Chelsea to make a move for Victor Osimhen.

With the winter transfer window on the horizon, Osimhen's future at Napoli remains a hot topic as the star striker draws interest from clubs across and beyond Europe’s football scene.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh