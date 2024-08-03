The race for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award is in full swing, with several players vying for the prestigious football prize

A flurry of players, including the Real Madrid duo of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, are among the favourites for the prize

Former France and Real Madrid attacker, Karim Benzema, has identified the favourite for the award in a recent interview

Former Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has opened up about who he really thinks should win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Los Blancos' stars Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham are strong contenders for the prize, thanks to their outstanding performances for the club in La Liga this season.

As the football awards gala approaches in October, other names are also emerging.

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has shared his opinion on who should win the 2024 Ballon d’Or

According to Goal, Manchester City's Rodrigo Hernandez and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez are now considered top contenders.

And amid this evolving list, James has also weighed in on who deserves a spot in the Ballon d'Or race.

James speaks on Ballon d’Or favourite

In a recent interview covered by Yahoo Sports, the attacking midfielder discussed his pick for the prestigious award.

The Colombian international backed his former teammate, Dani Carvajal, as the leading candidate for this year's honour.

He praised Carvajal for his pivotal role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League double last season, as well as his significant contribution to Spain's Euro 2024 victory.

"Who should win the Ballon d’Or this year? Carvajal, if it’s for titles, played well."

“Bellingham, I don’t know… Vinicius… the Copa America,” he added.

How does Carvajal's performance stack up against Vini and Bellingham?

Carvajal's contributions during Real Madrid's double-winning season may have been somewhat overlooked, scoring in the Champions League final.

However, his impact for Spain was especially significant, despite missing the Euro 2024 semi-final against France due to suspension.

In contrast, Bellingham had a remarkable debut season with Real Madrid, scoring 23 goals and adding two more during England's run to the Euro final, Sportskeeda reported.

Vinícius also had an impressive season, netting 24 goals for Real Madrid, including a key strike in the Champions League final, though Brazil was eliminated in the Copa America quarter-finals.

Sergio Aguero names favourite for Ballon d’Or

YEN.com.gh, in another report, highlighted that Sergio Aguero named his favourite for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The former Barcelona forward stressed his bias towards Bellingham but leaned towards Vinícius winning the award.

