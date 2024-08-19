Jamie Vardy's carefree approach to life was on full display in Leicester City's opening game of the season

The 37-year-old consumes an enormous amount of caffeine, which, he claims, helps him sprint over 90 minutes

Most importantly, his second-half header gave Leicester a share of the spoils against Spurs at the King Power Stadium

Jamie Vardy made a memorable return to the Premier League by finding the back of the net as Leicester City secured a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night.

The veteran striker showcased his predatory instincts, rising above the Spurs defence to expertly nod in a precise cross from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, equalising after Pedro Porro had put the visitors ahead.

Jamie Vardy enjoyed a fruitful return to the Premier League, scoring in Leicester City's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on August 19, 2024. Photo by Malcolm Couzens.

Source: Getty Images

Captaining the Foxes on the opening day of the season, Vardy's influence was felt throughout the 79 minutes he spent on the pitch, as noted by Livescore.

While Leicester might have hoped for a more victorious start, Steve Cooper's side can take solace in earning a point against a strong Tottenham outfit.

Beyond his goal, Vardy grabbed headlines for a less conventional reason.

Vardy downs Red Bull drink before goal vs Spurs

The former England international was spotted indulging in his trademark halftime ritual—sipping on his favourite energy drink, Red Bull.

In a video circulating on social media, the 37-year-old can be seen casually drinking the beverage before discarding the can as he emerged from the tunnel.

This glimpse into Vardy's laid-back approach to the professional game is nothing new.

The Leicester talisman has previously spoken about his unconventional lifestyle, choosing to bypass the strict regimens that many of his peers adhere to.

Jamie's unique preparation methods have not only kept him sharp on the field but also endeared him to fans who admire his no-nonsense, carefree approach to football.

According to Sofascore, Vardy will be eager to continue his scoring streak as Leicester City prepare for their next Premier League fixture against Fulham.

His ability to blend technical prowess with an instinctive understanding of the game ensures that the Foxes remain a formidable force, with Vardy leading the charge.

Jamie Vardy among stars who own football clubs

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Jamie Vardy is among the elite footballers who own a football club.

The Leicester City star has expanded his influence into North American lower-tier football.

According to the New York Times, Vardy became a co-owner of Rochester New York FC (formerly Rochester Raging Rhinos) in 2021. His investment has been pivotal in revitalising the team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh