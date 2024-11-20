Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has begun training after recovering from an injury that kept him out of Ghana's games

The Athletic Bilbao star missed the Black Stars' games against Angola and Niger in the final two matches of the qualifiers

Williams is expected to feature for Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga game against Real Sociedad on Sunday

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has shared an update on his injury recovery after missing the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The Athletic Bilbao star was one of eight players to withdraw from coach Otto Addo's initial squad due to an injury.

Williams missed the Rojiblancos' trip to Real Valladolid just before the international break due to the setback.

Inaki Williams shares update on injury recovery as he enjoys Ghanaian fufu. Photo: Twitter/ @Williaaams45.

Source: Twitter

However, in a photo shared on social media, Williams has returned to training as he nears a comeback to action. He also shared that he has been 'recharging' with popular Ghanaian dish fufu.

His absence from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November was a huge blow to the Black Stars as they failed to qualify for the tournament in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the Bilbao-born forward has been in good form for his hometown club in La Liga and Europe. According to Transfermarkt, he has scored five goals and delivered four assists across all competitions this season.

Williams could feature for Athletic Bilbao in their game against Real Sociedad this weekend.

Williams' Ghana commitment questioned

Ghanaians have questioned the commitment of the Spanish-born forward, claiming he picks and chooses games.

At the start of the qualifiers, Williams missed the first two matches against Angola and Niger in September due to an injury.

However, returned immediately at the end of the international break, similar to his current absence from the team.

Williams has only scored once for Ghana in 17 appearances for the Black Stars.

Ghana's ends AFCON qualifiers in defeat

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that a late header from Niger defender Oumar Sako compounded Ghana's misery in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as the Menas secured a win against a depleted Black Stars side in the final game of Group F.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through Ousseini Badamassi before Jerry Afriyie levelled after the break.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus missed a late penalty as the Nigeriens held on to return home with a historic win.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh