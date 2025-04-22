Renowned Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Ajagurajah, has surprised his congregants by pouring water over himself during a church ritual

In a video, worshippers scrambled to touch the spiritual leader’s soaked robe as he moved through the crowd

The symbolic act, captured in a viral video, has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many taking to the comments section to react

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, has performed a ritual in his church that has left many people bewildered on social media.

In a video circulating online, the man of God, popularly known as Bishop Ajagurajah, is seen pouring water from a gold-coloured kettle over himself.

As he pours the water on himself, congregants of the Ajagurajah Movement scramble around him, trying desperately to touch his wet robe.

The congregants, made up of young men and women, continue in the struggle as Bishop Asiamah walks around the church in his soaked, long white robe.

It is unclear what the act of pouring water from the kettle signifies; however, church members appear to have strong belief in the ritual.

Watch the video of Bishop Ajagurajah pouring water on himself:

Reactions to Bishop Ajagurajah bathing in church

The video of Bishop Ajagurajah appearing to bathe in church has sparked reactions across social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@Chiluv said:

"Thank God, say I no dey go church oh, I go worship my God in my house oh."

@larmic also said:

"God, please help us just open our eyes, a lot are living a life of ignorance."

@Lizzy Honey commented:

"God abeg ooo no allow my join olori eburuku things wey I no know just by watching something on media I cover myself with the blood of Jesus Christ."

@Forever 16 also commented:

"Why do ppl choose to play God, knowing fully well it will not last forever. Lord, forgive all."

@Jay Baby wrote:

"My people perish for lack of wisdom. On that, many will say God has not prophesied in your name, doing miracles in your name, and the Lord will say I know you not."

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, otherwise known as the Ajagurajah Movement, is known for sparking reactions with his unconventional spiritual rituals.

The man of God is also known for serving food to members of the Ajagurajah Movement during church services.

He has also been involved in several social media controversies, including a fashion battle with Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo the Zaraman.

Bishop Ajagurajah sprays cash on Rev Obofour

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, Bishop Asiamah showered cash on mourners at the funeral of Rev Obofour's mother in the Ashanti Region.

The gesture was met with cheers and applause from the mourners, showcasing the close relationship between Bishop Asiamah and Rev Obofour.

The funeral was attended by prominent figures, including Minister George Opare Addo and Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Many Ghanaians who chanced upon the video on social media thronged the comment section to react to the bishop's king gesture.

