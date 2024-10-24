Talented Ghanaian youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has secured two nominations ahead of the 2024 CAF Awards

The highly-rated youngster helped Dreams FC reach the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season

The 2024 CAF Best Player Awards will be held in Morocco on December 16, with the best players awarded for their performances

Ghanaian winger Aziz Issah has been nominated for two awards for the 2024 Confederation of African Football Awards.

The Dreams FC player, who is currently on loan at Spanish outfit Barcelona, enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 season, where he starred for the Ghanaian club in Africa.

Issah was one of the best players in the CAF Confederation Cup, helping Dreams FC reach the semi-finals in their first attempt in Africa.

His performances raised eyebrows, earning him a move to Europe in the summer transfer window.

In an announcement made on social media by CAF, the Ghanaian playmaker was nominated for the Young Player of the Year Award as well as the Africa Inter-Club Competition Player of the Year.

Issah will compete with some of the brightest youngsters on the continent, including Brighton Yankuba Minteh and former winner Lamine Camara for the top award.

Meanwhile, in the Interclub Player of the Year category, he will be competing with former Dreams FC teammate John Antwi and South Africa's Ronwen Williams for the coveted trophy.

Who is Aziz Issah?

Abdul Aziz Issah rose through the ranks at Dreams FC after breaking into the first team in the 2022/23 season. He starred for the then Dawu-based club as they won the MTN FA Cup, where he was named the tournament's best player as well as MVP in the final.

The teen sensation then hogged the headlines in African with his scintillating displays, scoring outrageous goals from his sweet left foot. He netted four times in the Confederation Cup, per Transfermarkt.

The nimble-footed winger is commonly referred to as Messi on the local scene due to his style of play. He is currently with the Barca Atletic team, the B side of Catalan giants Barcelona.

Barcelona sign Ghanaian teen Aziz Issah

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Spanish giants Barcelona have signed Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old joins the Catalan giants from Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC after impressing the technical team while on trials.

He becomes the second Ghanaian to join the La Liga side in the transfer window, three days after David Oduro joined the reserve side on a three-year deal.

