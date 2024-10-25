Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman continued his fine run with Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki after scoring in the Europa League

The former Chelsea left-back scored late to salvage a point for PAOK as they came from two goals down to draw with Viktoria Plzen

Abdul Rahman and his teammates will next face OFI in the Greek Super League on Sunday as they continue the defence of their title

Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman scored a dramatic late goal to earn Greek champions PAOK Thessaloniki a draw in their Europa League clash with Viktoria Plzen.

Rahman replaced Joan Sastre in the 66th minute as PAOK trailed by two goals following an explosive first half by the visitors.

The introduction of the Ghanaian changed the game as late goals from himself and fellow second-half substitute Tarik Tissoudali completed the comeback.

Baba Rahman celebrates after scoring a late goal in PAOK's Europa League game. Photo: Twitter/ @babarahmangh.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Rahman rose high to head home from a Mady Camara cross in the 93rd minute.

Rahman's Ghanaian compatriot, Prince Kwabena Adu starred for the Czech outfit, serving the assists for the goals from Milan Havel and Matej Vydra.

The former Chelsea left-back, who has put his international career on hold, has been in sensational form for the Greek club, netting for the second game running.

He has now netted four goals in 15 matches across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Baba Rahman disappointed despite scoring

The Ghana international took to social media to express disappointment despite earning his side a valuable point.

Rahman posted on X: "disappointed we couldn't get the win but we will keep fighting for this club, you better be the best fans in the world."

The hardworking defender and his teammates will now switch their attention to the league game against OFI on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Rahman joined PAOK in the summer of 2023 after deciding to end his stay with Premier League side Chelsea.

Abdul Mumin wins Player of the Month

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Abdul Mumin has won the September Player of the Month at La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

The 26-year-old secured the most votes from fans to be adjudged the best play for September.

Abdul Mumin has been on a fine run of form for the Spanish club, winning the Goal of the Month in La Liga in September.

Source: YEN.com.gh