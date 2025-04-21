Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya threw more light on the living conditions of the late South African president Nelson Mandela in his cell at Robben Island

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya shared a video of the current state of activist and former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

Nelson Mandela's cell in Robben Island

Wode Maya took to his TikTok page to share a historical video of him visiting Nelson Mandela's prison cell in Robben Island, South Africa.

In the video, Wode Maya noted that the former South African President was imprisoned and stayed in that cell for 18 years.

The famous Ghanaian YouTuber showed what the other prison cells looked like, as well as the walkway to Mandela's prison cell.

Unfortunately for Wode Maya, Nelson Mandela's cell was locked. However, he noted that when he visited earlier, it was open for tourists to enter and explore.

Filming from outside the cell, he showed the thin layered mat Mandela slept on, hinting that he had to sleep on it diagonally due to his height.

He explained that the cell was very small and the former South African president, who is also a Nobel Prize winner, could not sleep in a straight line.

Reactions to Wode Maya's video

Wode Maya's video of Mandela's prison cell left many people in awe as they talked about it being well-kept and likened it to a hotel room.

Others also noted that the well-known South African activist did not spend 18 years in prison and went on to correct Wode Maya, saying that he rather spent 27.

However, according to research, Nelson Mandela spent 18 years of his 27-year prison sentence on Robben Island, and was transferred to Robben Island from Pretoria in 1964 and remained there until 1982.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Wode Maya's video:

John Chan Angok said:

"Nelson Mandela was in a prison for 27 but not 18 bro."

Francis Afelik said:

"Bro Mandela was in a hotel not prison. You call this a prison eiii 😂😂😂."

user7048184050550 said:

"You can get mad just within few. months."

DAVID LUSAKHA 🇰🇪 said:

"Before you show us more, allow us correct you, it's 27 yrs not 18 unless you are talking of somebody else other than Nelson Mandela."

DJ K.A. said:

"Bro can you go to Bawku and show us some tourist sites."

user1888651467819 said:

"After all this Africa 🌍 is still following the west. ooh God have mercy."

Source: YEN.com.gh