Rapper Kwesi Arthur flaunted his white Range Rover Evoque in new pictures he shared on Instagram

The Baajo crooner rocked a matching grey shirt and shorts and had a neat haircut in the viral pictures

Many of his fans were excited about seeing the pictures, while others pleaded for him to release music

American-based Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur got many of his fans admiring his extravagant lifestyle when he flaunted his brand-new Range Rover Evoque in photos.

Kwesi Arthur flaunts new whip

Ghanaian rapper and singer Kwesi Arthur continues to prove that success in music goes hand in hand with an expensive lifestyle.

The Grind Day hitmaker took to his Instagram stories to share memorable pictures of his recent outing and appearance at a concert.

In the pictures he shared, he was spotted posing confidently in front of his sleek white Range Rover Evoque, a luxury SUV that perfectly complements his bold yet laid-back personality.

The high-end vehicle, known for its blend of elegance and power, is said to be valued at a starting price of USD 49,900, per the official website of Land Rover USA.

In the photo, Kwesi Arthur rocked an effortlessly cool outfit, a matching grey two-piece set paired with crisp white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and high white socks.

This new snapshot went viral after his energetic performance at a sold-out concert, where he once again proved why he was one of Ghana’s most influential young talents.

Known for his raw lyrics and unmatched stage presence, Kwesi Arthur had fans rapping along to every line of his top-charting songs and dancing to every beat, creating yet another memorable night.

The photo of Kwesi Arthur with his new whip is below:

Reactions to Kwesi Arthur's Range Rover, hairstyle

Kwesi Arthur's fans were excited to see pictures of their favourite rapper. Many of them pleaded with him to release new songs after his last album, This Is Not The Tape III, dropped in 2024.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Kwesi Arthur's pictures:

@YrnRfMonis said:

"Man of the people by the people !🐐❤️‍🩹."

@sailens1234 said:

"Looking good."

@Okota2918 said:

"Son of Jacob."

@FRYTOL789491 said:

"Biggest boss."

@unmasked__69 said:

"More photos than hits this year😭😭😭."

Medikal declares himself unmatched as a rapper

YEN.com.gh also reported on Medikal's claims that no one in the music industry could match his level, cautioning fans and critics against comparing him to other artists, including Kwesi Arthur.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter) recently, the Ghanaian rapper confidently declared his dominance, claiming the title of the best in his genre not only in Ghana but across Africa and beyond.

His statement quickly caught fire on social media, with some debating his claim and calling his remarks unnecessary, and others backing the rapper's lyrical prowess and consistency as a hit-maker.

