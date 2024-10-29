Kobbie Mainoo has expressed gratitude to sacked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for giving him the opportunity

The English midfielder was handed his debut and regular first-team football by the Dutch manager

Ten Hag was sacked by the Red Devils after a poor start to the season following their latest defeat to West Ham

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has reacted to the sacking of Erik ten Hag as manager of the English giants.

The English-born Ghanaian was handed his senior debut by the Dutch trainer and has since gone on to become a key member of the first team.

Mainoo scored the winner in the FA Cup final to hand the former Ajax manager his second trophy in English football.

Kobbie Mainoo thanks sacked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for giving him the chance to play for the club. Photo: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

However, after a poor start to the season, which has left United languishing in 14th position after nine Premier League games, ten Hag was shown the exit door.

The 19-year-old took to social media to express gratitude to ten Hag and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

"Thank you for your trust and belief in me and for giving me the opportunity to play for my boyhood club. I wish you all the best for the future," wrote Mainoo on Instagram.

Mainoo's performances at Manchester United earned him a place in the English team for the 2024 European championship, where he starred as the Three Lions finished second.

Mainoo's rise under Erik ten Hag

Mainoo was quickly recruited to the first team in January 2023 after a run of excellent performances for the U18 team, leading to his debut against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup, as reported by Sporting News.

Following an impressive display with the first team, Erik ten Hag gave the teen sensation his Premier League debut few weeks later.

Last season, the midfielder, who finished third for the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or, was one of United's best players.

Mainoo celebrates with family at Euros

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo shared a moment with his family after starring in England's victory over the Netherlands in the semi-final of the European Championship.

The 18-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in England, played the entire duration as Ollie Watkins netted late in the game as the Three Lions completed a comeback to progress to the final.

Mainoo was only beaten to the Man of the Match award by the second-half substitute Watkins.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh