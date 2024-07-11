Kobbie Mainoo celebrated England's victory over the Netherlands with his Ghanaian family in Dortmund

The Manchester United youngster played a pivotal role as the Three Lions reached the final of the competition

Mainoo and his England teammates will face Spain in the final of the European Championship in Berlin on Sunday

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo shared a moment with his family after starring in England's victory over the Netherlands in the semi-final of the European Championship.

The 18-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in England, played the entire duration as Ollie Watkins netted late in the game as the Three Lions completed a comeback to progress to the final.

Mainoo was only beaten to the Man of the Match award by the second-half substitute Watkins.

Kobbie Mainoo and his England teammates celebrate after beating the Netherlands on July 10, 2024. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

However, it was the English-Ghanaian's best display in an England shirt, bossing the midfield alongside Arsenal star Declan Rice.

In photos shared on social media after the game, Mainoo celebrated the victory with his family, as his Ghanaian mother and father watched the game in the stands in Dortmund.

"One more," he posted on Instagram with the photos of his family.

The talented midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season with the Red Devils, scoring the winner in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Mainoo earns Southgate's praise

The Manchester United youngster received praise from England manager Gareth South after his impressive performance against the Netherlands.

Southgate said during the post-match interview:

“You know we haven’t really had a player like him until now so it makes such a difference when your midfield players can receive pressed & turn with the ball so easily & comfortably. It looks simple when he does it, but it isn’t.”

Kobbie Mainoo breaks record at Euros

Earlier, Sports Brief reported that Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo made history even before stepping onto the pitch for England in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

The Three Lions secured their spot in the final with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday night. Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo has broken a record before kicking a ball for England in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

The Dutch started strong, with Xavi Simmons netting a beautiful long-range goal in the 7th minute.

