Cristiano Ronaldo experienced a significant falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, which led to tensions between them

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Cristiano Ronaldo could make a future return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2021, but his highly anticipated comeback was short-lived, lasting only 15 months. He left the club in November 2022 after a dispute with manager Erik ten Hag.

In January 2023, the 39-year-old made a move to the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Nassr, where he has continued his career in the Middle East.

He emerged as the league's top scorer during the 2023-24 season.

Recently, former United and France striker Louis Saha expressed his support for Ronaldo, suggesting that the Portuguese star could return to Old Trafford in the future as a manager.

Saha believes that Ronaldo has the potential to become an excellent manager, but he must adjust his attitude to achieve that.

In an interview with TVSporten, Saha remarked:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day, that could be as a coach or even a manager. His second spell didn’t end how everyone had hoped and you can see why that frustrated him, he didn’t see the same formula and didn’t see the passion from young players that he had been used to seeing.

"Now he will know that he needs to find a new way to communicate when he becomes a coach, which maybe isn’t as harsh or direct as it was when he was at the club. He will work out how to be successful and use all his knowledge to do that, we’ve seen Roy Keane go into management and have success. Cristiano will understand what he needs to do as a manager and I see no reason why he wouldn’t be a success."

What's next for Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Ronaldo had a rough start to the new season, with Al-Nassr suffering a 4-1 defeat against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup, per Goal.

The Portugal captain will look to bounce back in their Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Thursday.

