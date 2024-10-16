Ghana players Jordan Ayew and Lawrence Ati Zigi were involved in a spat after the game against Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars were beaten 2-0 by Sudan at the Martyrs February International Stadium in Libya in Group F's fourth game

The four-time African champions are on the brink of missing out on the tournament in Morocco next year with two games remaining

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi were involved in a heated altercation following Ghana's defeat to Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

The Black Stars lost 2-0 to the Falcons of Sudan and are now on the brink of missing the tournament in Morocco.

The defeat left tempers flaring at the end of the match with the experienced forward displaying his frustration after the game.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the Leicester City forward had to be separated by his teammates and some officials after he and Ati Zigi got into a heated argument.

It is believed that the fight continued in the dressing room before nerves were calmed later on by the management of the team.

The result from the match against Sudan at the Martyrs February Stadium in Libya leaves Ghana third in Group F after four games.

The Black Stars will next face Angola in Luanda before engaging Niger in Accra in the last two matches of the qualifiers.

Ghana's AFCON fade hangs by a thread

For the first time in 20 years, Ghana could miss the Africa Cup of Nations following the defeat to Sudan on Tuesday.

The Black Stars have picked only two points from four games and trail second place Sudan by five points, per ESPN.

The North Africans need only a point to make it to Morocco 2025 while Ghana has to win the rest of their games and hope Sudan loses the rest of their games.

Jordan Ayew complains to Kwesi Appiah

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew was visibly unhappy after Ghana's goalless draw in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Leicester City forward started for the Black Stars but was replaced in the second half as a resolute Sudan held Ghana in Accra, leaving the four-time African champions in danger of missing out on qualifying for the Nations Cup.

The entire team looked frustrated after the game having spurned several chances with the best falling at the feet of Inaki Williams and Mohammed Kudus. Read more:

