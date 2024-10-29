Former Manchester City and Italy striker Mario Balotelli has returned to the Serie A to join Genoa CFC

The veteran forward has now joined his 12th career club after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor

The Italian-Ghanaian will be playing a leading role at Genoa as he prepares for his debut against Parma

Mario Balotelli has returned to Italy to join Serie A outfit Genoa for the 2024/25 season.

The 34-year-old signed a contract till the end of the season after leaving Turkish club Adana Demirspor in the summer.

Balotelli is expected to play a pivotal role in Genoa's campaign following their poor start to the season in Seri A.

"Mario Balotelli is a new Genoa player. The Italian striker, born in Palermo on 12/09/1990, has signed a contract with his new club. In his career, Balotelli has won nine titles at a professional level with his teams. In the senior national team, he was top scorer and runner-up at the 2012 European Championship, collecting a total of 36 appearances and 14 goals. Welcome to Genoa, Super Mario!" wrote the club on their official website, announcing the signing of the forward.

Balotelli has already begun training and could make his debut for the club against Parma on October 31, 2034.

"I'm pumped, I want to get started and I send my greetings to the fans. See you at the stadium," said the forward after completing his move.

The Italian-Ghanaian last played in the Serie A in 2020, when he featured for AC Monza.

Balotelli's controversial career

Balotelli was one of the best young talents when he burst onto the scene during his time with Inter Milan in 2010 and was part of the Jose Mourinho team that won the UEFA Champions League in the same year.

However, Balotelli decided to leave for Manchester City at the end of the season and in subsequent years built a controversial figure in English football. He is famously remembered for his 'why always me?' shirt during the derby against Manchester United in 2011.

He later played for Liverpool before making a return to Italy to feature for Inter's sworn rivals AC Milan, per Transfermarkt.

Balotelli had a spell in France with Marseille and OGC Nice before another episode in Italy with Brescia. In the last three seasons, he has played in Turkey and Switzerland.

Essien completes UEFA certificate course

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana legend Michael Essien continues to increase his knowledge in the game after securing another UEFA educational certificate in football.

The former Chelsea midfielder spent the past nine months learning the UEFA Certificate in Football Management programme while working as assistant manager at FC Nordsjaelland.

Essien is carving a path in management following the end of an illustrious football career which saw him win several titles.

