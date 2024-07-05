A video of Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus handling West Ham's camera has surfaced on social media

Mohammed Kudus was captured in a photo standing behind the camera, taking shots of some West Ham players

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus has warmed the hearts of many after a video of him behind a camera surfaced online.

Kudus swapped his boots for a camera in a photo shared on West Ham United's social media pages.

Photos of Mohammed Kudus Image source: West Ham United

Source: UGC

A visibly delighted Kudus was captured taking shots of his colleagues with surprising ease and confidence.

Kudus' foray into videography was part of activities surrounding the unveiling of West Ham's home kits.

The team's new jersey reflects its glory days in the 1960s. It was designed to celebrate the squad that introduced West Ham to victory.

The home kit showcases West Ham's iconic claret and blue colours, with the club's sponsor prominently displayed on the front of the shirt.

Netizens react to video of Kudus handling West Ham's camera

Netizens who saw the post were left in awe and took to the comment section to share their views.

@Ashley wrote:

"Undeniably!"

@NANA_YAW_MANUEL wrote:

"Kudus the photographer."

@Emmanuel Gyasi wrote:

"KUKU."

@adwoayeboah338 wrote:

"Kuku."

@Emma Martin wrote:

"Love him."

@prosper_64 wrote:

"Mo."

@CELINEG2039 wrote:

"KUDUS."

@N.Ama wrote:

"kuku."

@itz flyboy wrote:

"mo kudus na him."

Mohammed Kudus visits school In Tema, advises and plays basketball with students: "Down to earth"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus has earned an enviable reputation after visiting students and teachers of the St Nicholas Charity Preparatory School in Tema.

The renowned player took time off his busy schedule to spend time with the school children and their teachers. During his visit, Kudus inspired the students with inspirational talks and played some games with them.

He advised the kids to take their schoolwork seriously while encouraging teachers to keep up their excellent work. Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh