Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly blamed UEFA for Vinicius Junior's Ballon d'Or 2024 snub

Vinicius was considered a strong favourite for the prestigious honour following his instrumental role for Real Madrid last season

Meanwhile, Real Madrid players were quick to voice their disapproval after Manchester City’s Rodri was awarded the Ballon d'Or

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Drama unfolded at the 2024 Ballon d'Or gala when Rodri claimed the trophy over Vinicius Junior, leaving many fans shocked.

Real Madrid reportedly viewed Vinicius as a near-certain winner, with strong backing from fans and football figures alike.

Real Madrid reportedly blame UEFA for Vinicius Junior's Ballon d'Or 2024 snub. Photos: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, Rodri narrowly edged out Vinicius in the final voting, leading the entire Real Madrid delegation to skip the event in protest.

None of Madrid’s six nominees, nor any club representatives, travelled to Paris, signalling their clear displeasure with the event organisers, France Football.

Why Real Madrid blame UEFA

According to Madrid Universal, Real Madrid hold UEFA responsible for Vinicius’ snub.

The club alleges that UEFA, with which they’ve had a tense relationship due to their support of the European Super League, influenced the outcome.

For the first time since 1956, UEFA collaborated with France Football on the Ballon d’Or, sparking Real Madrid’s suspicion that UEFA played a role in tipping the scales in Rodri’s favour.

The club also argued that the criteria favouring Rodri should have instead led to Dani Carvajal winning, underlining their dissatisfaction.

In light of these events, Real Madrid chose to boycott the ceremony, feeling their presence was undervalued.

Bellingham, Mbappe silent on Vinicius' Ballon d'Or snub

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported an unexpected silence from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, considered close allies of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid, regarding his Ballon d'Or outcome.

Their lack of response has sparked curiosity, especially given that several other squad members publicly voiced their support for Vinicius.

How much Rodri earned after Ballon d'Or success

YEN.com.gh also reported on how much newly minted Ballon d'Or winner Rodri will receive after collecting the prize.

It might be the most lucrative individual award in football, but the winner does not receive any monetary gains.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh