Ghanaian musician King Paluta has responded to a fan who claimed he doesn't have a global hit song

The 33-year-old replied to the fan during the live interview, which has become the talk of the town on Instagram

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions to musician King Paluta's viral video on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly known as King Paluta, has erupted in frustration following a fan's assertion questioning the global reach of his music.

This fiery exchange unfolded as the talented Makoma hitmaker, who is in the running for the prestigious Telecel Artiste of the Year award, encountered a particularly dismissive tweet while making a stylish appearance in an exclusive interview at Pulse Ghana.

The tweet, which has since gone viral, read:

"Lol King Paluta, do you know what a global hit is? Your songs haven’t even crossed the borders of Ghana."

Dressed in a striking white t-shirt paired with denim jeans and a black sleeveless jacket, King Paluta couldn’t contain his irritation as he addressed the critique.

Many on social media noted that the 33-year-old Kumasi-based rapper seemed to sidestep the criticisms by merely boasting about the number of international trips he had taken, rather than providing concrete statistics or showcasing how his music has made an impact in other countries.

Others pointed out that he failed to highlight the notable chart positions his tracks have achieved or the new records he has set within the Ghanaian music scene.

King Paluta blasts fan on Instagram

King Palua angrily replied to a fan who claimed he doesn't have a global hit song. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

qwabena_pencil

"Herrrrr My Kumasi people 😂😂aborad paaa."

yasmeen.d_

"I love how he speaks 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

princesst0808

"His voice makes what he’s saying even funnier 😂😂."

Alsydaniels stated:

"no deɛ wa twerɛ no kama but ‘aborad’ no deɛ ɛnko yie papa 😭."

kall_me_suzybrooks stated:

"That one didn’t attend your type of big schools, but he's doing well for himself. We all can’t read and write, so you can’t hold it against anyone. Look at his impact and achievements and judge him by that. The spelling abroad was a typographical error."

The video of King Paluta replying to his fan is below:

King Paluta performs TGMA nominees jam

King Paluta took the stage in Tarkoradi during the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where he faced further scrutiny.

A pundit on Onua Showtime remarked that he fell short of expectations during his performance, criticizing the fact that he was the only Artist of the Year candidate to perform at the event.

He lamented that he merely mimed rather than providing a genuine live show as the fans expected him to do.

A snippet of the Onua Showtime programme is below:

Sally Mann talks about TGMA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian entertainment pundit Sally Mann, who has voiced compelling arguments suggesting that King Paluta may not be deserving of the 2024 Artiste of the Year award.

Sally Mann pointed out that he lacks a robust brand identity and a dedicated fan base to win the coveted title of Artiste of the Year Award.

This claim has sparked a lively discussion across social media, with many reacting to Sally Mann’s viral radio interview that is currently trending on Instagram.

