Angola coach Pedro Goncalves has applauded Ghana's qualities ahead of their AFCON qualifier

The Black Stars will host the AFCON quarter-finalist in Kumasi on Thursday in their Group C opener

Ghana will be hoping to get off to a great start in the qualifiers after morale-boosting wins in June

Angola coach Pedro Goncalves believes the Black Stars have one of the best players in Africa in their squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

The Sable Antelopes will engage the four-time African champions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their Group C opener.

Goncalves, who led Angola to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, remains confident of his side's chances against the Black Stars.

Mohammed Kudus and his Black Stars teammates prepare ahead of the game against Angola.

However, he cautioned his team against players like Mohammed Kudus, who he believes is one of the best.

Kudus enjoyed an outstanding first season in England, starring for West Ham United. He was also Ghana's best player at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, scoring two goals in two matches, per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Ghana will be hoping to continue their good run of form in the last two games by picking all three points at home.

Goncalves lauds Kudus and teammates

The Angolan coach insists Ghana has experience and some quality players in their squad for Thursday's game.

"Black Stars have players from top level in the world, but the big names are in the midfield and forward," said the gaffer. "Mohammed Kudus is one of the best players at the moment for Africa. [There are also] Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey the legend, [and] Inaki Williams," he said, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"I mentioned four players but I can say more. It's a balanced team at the high level but for sure the big names are in the attack."

