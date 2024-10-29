Ballon d’Or 2024: Man City Boss Aims Subtle Dig at Vinicius After Rodri Won Prestigious Prize
- Pep Guardiola appeared to chide Vinicius Junior for abstaining from the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards ceremony
- The Spanish tactician's assertion comes on the heels of Vinicius' decision to stay away from Monday night's event
- Meanwhile, an insider from France Football has explained why the Brazilian lost the prize to Rodri
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had pointed words for Vinicius Junior after the Real Madrid forward missed the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, where City’s own Rodri claimed the award.
Guardiola, who himself was among the nominees for best coach, took a thinly veiled swipe at Vinicius’s absence from the Paris gala.
Vini, Madrid miss Ballon d'Or Awards as Rodri wins
Reports from Spain indicated that Vini Jr. and the Real Madrid camp abstained from attending after learning he would not be receiving the prestigious prize.
The decision not to participate raised eyebrows, with some labelling the move as unsportsmanlike.
Meanwhile, Rodri made history as the first Spaniard to lift the prestigious trophy since 1960, marking a monumental achievement for both him and Manchester City, per Flashscore.
Guardiola reflected on the evening’s events, acknowledging that Vinicius would have been a deserving recipient.
Guardiola appears to criticise Vinicius
But he noted that the Brazilian’s absence contrasted with Erling Haaland’s appearance last year when Lionel Messi took home his record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or.
“If Vini would have won Ballon d'Or, it would have been more than well deserved! Like last season with Haaland, and he didn’t win,” Guardiola shared, as reported by Centre Goals.
“And he was there, he was happy, and congratulated Messi and OK, let’s try to do next season if we can be there again.”
Guardiola’s comments subtly reinforced the importance of sportsmanship and resilience in the pursuit of football’s most coveted honours, qualities he clearly values in his players as they continue to strive for greatness.
