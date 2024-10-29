Real Madrid players were quick to voice their disapproval after Manchester City’s Rodri was awarded the Ballon d'Or

Stars like Eduardo Camavinga did not hesitate to make their feelings clear on who they think deserved the prestigious prize

However, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have remained silent on the subject matter

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Real Madrid players didn't hold back in expressing their frustration after Manchester City's Rodri was awarded the Ballon d'Or over Vinicius Junior.

The Spanish midfielder claimed the prize—marking the first time a player from City has won football's highest individual honour—following a season where he tasted only one defeat across club and international competitions.

Real Madrid players registered their displeasure with Rodri winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius Junior. Photos by NurPhoto and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Rodri beats Vinicius and co. to win 2024 Ballon d'Or

At 28, Rodri's achievements last season were staggering.

He powered Spain to their Euro 2024 triumph, lifted the Premier League trophy, and added both the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup titles with City, per the BBC.

His influence in midfield was unmatched, outshining Real Madrid’s Brazilian sensation, Vinicius, who had been the favourite.

Meanwhile, Madrid’s rising star Jude Bellingham came in third, achieving the highest placement for an English player since Frank Lampard’s second-place finish in 2005, Sky Sports reports.

Earlier reports suggested Real Madrid planned to skip the Paris ceremony upon learning Vinicius would not take home the trophy.

Real Madrid stars rally behind Vinicius

True to form, Madrid’s stars rallied behind their teammate, expressing their support publicly through social media.

Eduardo Camavinga took a bold stance, posting, “FOOTBALL POLITICS ❌. My brother, you are the best player in the world, and no award can say otherwise. Love you, my bro ❤️.”

Fellow Brazilian and Madrid defender Eder Militao echoed this, adding, “You are the best, and no one can take that away from you! The Best! 🤍🥇."

Aurelien Tchouameni also chimed in, recognising Vinicius' achievements and his potential to prove doubters wrong: “Nothing will take away what you’ve achieved, my brother. We ALL know…They are not ready for what you’re gonna deliver. Love 👑🤍.”

Arda Guler offered simple but heartfelt support: “I love you.”

Bellingham, Mbappe silent on Vinicius' Ballon d'Or snub

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported an unexpected silence from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, considered close allies of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid, regarding his Ballon d'Or outcome.

Their lack of response has sparked curiosity, especially given that several other squad members publicly voiced their support for Vinicius.

How much Rodri earned after Ballon d'Or success

YEN.com.gh also reported on how much newly minted Ballon d'Or winner Rodri will receive after collecting the prize.

It might be the most lucrative individual award in football, but the winner does not receive any monetary gains.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh