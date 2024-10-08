Ghana coach Otto Addo is preparing the Black Stars for the game against Sudan in the Africa Cup Nations qualifiers

The Black Stars return to Accra for a competitive game for the first time since 2021 when the team beat Sao Tome and Principe

The four-time African champions need a win against Sudan on Thursday to revive their qualification hopes

Black Stars coach Otto Addo led his team through training for the first time in Accra on Monday, October 7, 2024, as preparations for the game against Sudan began.

Eleven players including Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Elisha Owusu reported to training on the first day.

The game scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, October 10, 2024, will be Ghana's first competitive game in Accra since 2021.

Otto Addo checks the Accra Sports Stadium pitch during the team's first training. Photo: Jean Catuffe Twitter/ @Listo_Mens.

The Accra Sports Stadium was handed conditional approval by the Confederation of African Football after the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was deemed unfit for Category 3 matches due to the poor playing surface.

The Ghana Football Association, the National Sports Authority and the Sports Ministry worked around the clock to get the Accra Sports Stadium in shape for the Sudan game.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Addo was spotted checking the grass to see if it was good for crucial match.

The Black Stars have had a poor start to the qualifiers, losing their first game and drawing against Niger in their second match.

Ghana eyes first win against Sudan

The Black Stars will be hoping to secure their first win of the qualifiers against the North Africans to enhance their qualification chances.

With only a point from two games, the Black Stars can't afford to drop any further points in Group F.

Angola sits top of the log with six points from two games, followed closely by Sudan with three points as Ghana and Niger share the third and fourth positions.

Owusu happy with Accra Sports Stadium pitch

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu was impressed by the state of the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the game against Sudan.

The AJ Auxerre midfielder was part of 11 players who trained on the first day of camping at the stadium in the capital.

Owusu stated after the training exercise that the pitch was in good shape and that the players had enjoyed making use of it.

Source: YEN.com.gh