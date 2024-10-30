Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko received a huge boost ahead of their game against Legon Cities in Accra

Ghana legend Abedi Pele visited the Kumasi-based club in Legon as they prepared for their Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities

The former Ghana Premier League champions will be hoping to return to winning ways after the draw with Holy Stars last Sunday

Kumasi Asante Kotoko received a special visit from the legendary Abedi Pele in Legon ahead of the outstanding Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities.

The Porcupine Warriors will engage Legon Cities at the University of Ghana Stadium on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The matchday 6 encounter was postponed due to the club's trip to the United States early this month and had to be rescheduled for tonight.

Kotoko will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign with another positive result on the road.

In photos shared on social media, three-time African Player of the Year, Abedi Pele met the team during training in Legon and encouraged them with his motivating speech as they prepared for Legon Cities.

Abedi Pele is revered for his exploits in the game, having enjoyed a successful career with Ghana and the clubs he played. He is famously remembered for leading Olympique Marseille to the UEFA Champions League title in 1993.

He also won the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana in 1982.

Kotoko enjoy good GPL start

The Kumasi-based club have had a great start to the new season and will have the opportunity of going joint top of the table when they meet Legon Cities on Wednesday.

Despite dropping points on Sunday against Basake Holy Stars, the former Ghana champions are only three points behind leaders Bibiani Goldstars, per Sofascore.

Asante Kotoko have won four matches and drawn three in seven games in the new campaign.

A win against Legon Cities will see them level with Goldstars.

Aziz Issah bags CAF Awards nomination

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian winger Aziz Issah has been nominated for two awards for the 2024 Confederation of African Football Awards.

The Dreams FC player, who is currently on loan at Spanish outfit Barcelona, enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 season, where he starred for the Ghanaian club in Africa.

Issah was one of the best players in the CAF Confederation Cup, helping Dreams FC reach the semi-finals in their first attempt in Africa.

