The 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards will be held in France on Monday, October 28, 2024, in Paris, France

Thirty players including Real Madrid trio Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr are vying for the top award

Two Ghanaian players officially made the list in the past with Michael Essien getting three nominations

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced later today at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, with the top stars in football competing for top honours.

Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe all of Real Madrid and Manchester City's Rodri are among the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Meanwhile, in the 30-man shortlist for the top award, only Ademola Lookman of Atalanta is from Africa.

Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien are the only two Ghanaian players to be nominated for Ballon d'Or. Photo: Jamie McDonald/ Scott Heavey/ Stuart Franklin.

George Weah remains the only African player to have ever won the award while previously, a good number of players from the continent have received nominations.

YEN.com.gh looks at the Ghanaian players to have received nomination for the Ballond'Or.

Michael Essien - Chelsea and Ghana

The former Ghana international was the first Ghanaian to be nominated for the award following its expansion to include players from all continents plying their trade in Europe.

Before it's expansion, the award was given to European players.

Essien made the nomination on a three-year stretch from 2005 to 2007, where he finished 22nd on his first selection and then 24th in his final appearance on the list.

The ex-Chelsea star enjoyed a glittering career in Europe with the Blues, paying a pivotal role in the Jose Mourinho era at the London club.

Asamoah Gyan - Sunderland and Ghana

Following an outstanding World Cup in 2010, Gyan moved to England to join the Black Cats. The World Cup star announced himself in the Premier League, netting important goals for Sunderland. That year he won the BBC Player of the Year award before he was handed a nomination for the Ballon d'Or.

Gyan finished 18th and remains Ghana's highest ranking at the Ballon d'Or, as reported by Daily Star.

Honourable mentions

While only Essien and Gyan officially made the list, Abedi Ayew Pele and Anthony Yeboah could have been nominated in the early 90s. Abedi Pele was a star in Europe for French club Olympique Marseille between 1991 to 1993, winning the African Player of the Year award on a three-year stretch, as reported by Citi Sports.

However, the award in 1991 went to his teammate Jean Pierre-Papin.

Meanwhile, Yeboah was in red hot form for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and the national team at the 1992 AFCON.

Kudus snubbed for CAF POTY

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Confederation of African Football has released the final ten-man shortlist for the 2024 African Player of the Year.

Surprisingly, Ghana and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus is missing from the list. Ads by Read More Kudus stole the spotlight in the English Premier League last season and was by far the best African player in England in the 2023/24 campaign.

In his debut season in the most popular league in the world, Kudus netted eight goals and delivered six assists for West Ham.

