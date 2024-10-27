The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League is gradually shaping up as it entered matchday eight this weekend

The country's two most glamorous clubs, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak had mixed results

Meanwhile, Bibiani Gold Stars sit pretty at the summit of the 18-team league after matchday eight

Asante Kotoko faced a frustrating draw against Basake Holy Stars at Anyinase, narrowly missing out on securing all three points.

Meanwhile, their fierce rivals, Hearts of Oak, suffered a disappointing defeat at home, losing to Bibiani Gold Stars.

As the Ghana Premier League progresses through its eighth round, the competition is intensifying, with the traditional powerhouses experiencing contrasting fortunes.

YEN.com.gh provides a comprehensive review of matchday eight, highlighting the performances of these two prestigious clubs amid an exhilarating round of fixtures.

GPL: Matchday 8 review

Ghanasoccernet reports that Bechem United played to a frustrating goalless draw against Karela United while defending champions Samartex scraped by Berekum Chelsea thanks to a decisive strike from Akwasi Sarpong.

In Kpando, Heart of Lions secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman, courtesy of a 70th-minute goal from Nana Oppong.

Similarly, Young Apostles mirrored this scoreline against Dreams FC, who continue to seek their first win of the season.

Notably, Nations FC emerged as the weekend's standout performers, thrashing newcomers Vision FC 3-0 in Abrankese.

Two-time league champions Aduana Stars played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Medeama.

Kotoko split points with Holy Stars

Now, let’s turn our attention to the performances of Hearts and Kotoko.

Starting with Kotoko, the Porcupine Warriors saw their impressive three-match winning streak come to an end against Holy Stars, a venue that has proven to be challenging for the Kumasi-based giants.

An early goal from the in-form Albert Adomah put Kotoko ahead, but with just eight minutes left on the clock, Holy Stars equalised, managing to maintain the draw at 1-1, per Myjoyonline.

Hearts stumble to defeat

In the capital, Hearts of Oak experienced a shock defeat at their temporary home, the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon.

A second-half strike from Samuel Attah Kumi was sufficient to end Hearts' unbeaten run in Legon.

Prior to this setback against Gold Stars, the Phobians had enjoyed a two-match unbeaten stretch.

Despite being awarded a late penalty, Hamza Issah’s attempt was saved, sealing a disappointing loss for the Rainbow Lads.

