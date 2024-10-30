The Ghana Football Association will hold a two-day meeting with FIFA in Accra on the implementation of VAR

The federation is set to introduce the technology in the domestic leagues as part of improving the standard of the game

The Ghana Premier League has suffered huge criticism due to the poor level of officiating in the last few years

The Ghana Football Association will be meeting FIFA over the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee in the domestic leagues.

The first step towards improving the standard of officiating in the country will see members of the FA, FIFA and relevant operatives regarding the implementation of the VAR technology meet for a two-day rigorous exercise.

The meeting will begin on October 31, 2024, and end on November 1, 2024.

The Ghana FA had announced early this year that there were plans to implement the use of the VAR in the Ghana Premier.

And this first meeting proves to be a huge milestone in achieving one of their main objectives.

"The FIFA delegation is set to arrive in Ghana on October 30, 2024. Key resource persons from FIFA include Inokuchi Takaaki and Michael Bailey, who will share expertise on the technology and procedures associated with VAR," wrote the FA on their official website.

"On the part of the Association, General Secretary Prosper Harisson Addo (Esq.) will lead a team that will include several high-ranking officials and key personnel such as Alex Kotey (Head of Referees and VAR Team Leader), Emmanuel Aglago (VAR Instructor), Marian Mensah (Head of Legal Affairs), Francis Adu (Head of IT), Julius Emunah (Head of Competitions), Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe (Head of PR and Strategy), and Christine Ziga (Chairperson of the Referees Committee)."

VAR to reduce poor officiating

The Ghana Premier League has suffered huge backlash over officiating, with a wide section of media and followers of the league blaming it for the fallen standard of the domestic topflight.

The implementation of the technology will be a huge boost to the league and a way to restore the confidence of fans and all stakeholders in Ghana football.

The new Ghana Premier League season is already in its eighth week with Bibiani Goldstars sitting top of the table, per ESPN.

GFA promise to introduce VAR to GPL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has disclosed his outfit's strategy for improving officiating in the country.

Refereeing in the various divisions of Ghanaian football, especially the Premier League, has come under intense scrutiny following questionable officiating.

Fans and clubs have complained about the integrity of the domestic topflight and the credibility of the winners of the various competitions last season.

