The former Real Madrid midfielder and manager compared one of his former players to the Barcelona legend

Zinedine Zidane once praised one of his ex-players, claiming that since Lionel Messi, he had never seen anything like it

The Frenchman had high expectations for him, believing his left-footed ability was special and could make him one of the club’s key players in the future

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane once made a bold claim about a player’s left foot, likening it to that of Lionel Messi.

Zidane, a legend at Madrid, enjoyed tremendous success both as a player and a coach.

He won six major honours during his playing career before leading the club to three consecutive Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns as a manager.

Having worked with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, and Vinicius Junior, Zidane had plenty of talent at his disposal.

However, it was Marco Asensio who received a surprising comparison to the Barcelona icon.

"Zidane told me that since Messi, he had never seen a left foot like mine," Asensio revealed in a 2017 interview with COPE. "I was a little impressed because Messi is a piece of a footballer."

At the time, Asensio was considered one of Madrid’s brightest prospects, but injuries derailed his progress. A serious knee injury in 2019 sidelined him for most of the season.

In July 2023, he moved to PSG after his Madrid contract expired. Although injuries again troubled him early in the season, he is now fit and could feature in PSG’s upcoming Champions League clash against Stuttgart.

Zidane names the player who will surpass everyone

Zidane has singled out Kylian Mbappe as the player destined to "surpass everyone" in the world of football.

Zidane, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, enjoyed a glittering career with clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Bordeaux, amassing 695 appearances and 125 goals.

Post-retirement, he further cemented his legacy by managing Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles.

In October 2024, during the launch of a documentary celebrating Mbappe, Zidane expressed his admiration for the 26-year-old star.

“Mbappe is here now. He will make history at the club and I think he'll surpass everyone,” Zidane stated via Sportbible, highlighting the forward's immense potential.

The only one 'big club' Zidane regrets not playing for

Zidane has named the one major regret of his illustrious career as never representing his hometown club, Olympique de Marseille.

Throughout his playing days, Zidane graced the pitches of France, Italy, and Spain, representing Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, and Real Madrid.

However, despite his Marseille roots, he never donned the jersey of Les Olympiens.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Zidane admitted via Sportbible:

“To be here at La Commanderie, to see the facilities... it looks like a big club. There are some really interesting things.”

Zidane makes his pick between Ronaldo and Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zidane weighed into the growing list of football players proclaiming their best-ever players.

The French legend did not hesitate in settling the GOAT debate as he picked his preference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

