Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has opened up on the federation's plans to improve refereeing

The Ghana Premier League has received massive criticisms over the poor state of officiating

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season begins in September with 18 teams set for glory

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has disclosed his outfit's strategy for improving officiating in the country.

Refereeing in the various divisions of Ghanaian football, especially the Premier League, has come under intense scrutiny following questionable officiating.

Fans and clubs have complained about the integrity of the domestic topflight and the credibility of the winners of the various competitions last season.

However, in addressing the issues, Mr Okraku stated that the FA is working on introducing the Video Referee Assistant in the league.

"We are going to introduce VAR into our football. Whatever we will do to introduce VAR into football, we will, as part of our overall strategy for improving refereeing starting from our GPL, we will. It's is coming," he told reporters at the Meet the Press event on Friday, as sighted on 3 Sports.

Last season FC Samartex emerged champions of the Ghana Premier League while Nsoatreman FC won the FA Cup.

The new season will officially begin on September 6, 2024, across the various league centres in the country.

Samartex and Nsoatreman to represent Ghana in Africa

Champions FC Samartex will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League while Nsoatreman FC play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The two clubs will begin their African adventure this month as the journey to the group stages of the competitions commences.

FC Samartex will travel to Cameroon to face Victoria United on August 18, 2024, for the preliminary round of Africa's elite club competition, as reported by My Joy Online.

On the same day, Nsoatreman FC will engage Chadian club Elect-Sport.

Kotoko defender switches careers

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that defender Mohammed Nurudeen has pre-maturely ended his stay in Kumasi with Asante Kotoko to continue his nursing career.

The experienced centre-back joined the Porcupine Warriors last season from Real Tamale United with hopes of combining his football career and nursing job.

However, after a full season without practicing, Nurudeen and the club decided to part ways.

