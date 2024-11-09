Mohammed Kudus has been advised to keep his attitude in check following his moment of madness against Tottenham

His unusual yet violent conduct has landed him facing the full rigours of the law, with the English FA thoroughly punishing him

Kudus will return to club action on December 3, when West Ham travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City

Mohammed Kudus has come under scrutiny for his actions against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, where he displayed a rare lapse in discipline.

The 24-year-old, in a moment of frustration, aggressively clashed with several Spurs players, an outburst that quickly drew attention and repercussions.

Mohammed Kudus momentarily lost his cool in a heated confrontation with Micky van de Ven and later Pape Matar Sarr. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus slapped with an extra ban and a fine

Initially handed a yellow card, Kudus' situation worsened after a VAR review upgraded the offence.

According to The Athletic, the English FA subsequently imposed a three-match suspension, which was later extended to five games, and fined him a significant €60,000 for his conduct.

What did Kudus say about his violent conduct?

In his defence, Kudus cited provocation as a key factor, noting that he had already been facing intense criticism for Ghana's struggles during the October international break, per Ghanasoccernet.

Kudus warned against repeat behaviour lapse

Reacting to the incident, seasoned Ghanaian coach Prince George Koffie expressed concern over the West Ham midfielder’s actions, urging him to avoid similar behaviour in future in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

“I think Kudus' behaviour against Tottenham was unacceptable and unprofessional and shouldn't be repeated going forward,” Koffie remarked.

He emphasised the importance of mental resilience, adding,

"Mental toughness or strength is one of the key factors as far as association football is concerned, and every player must always deploy it on the field of play, including Kudus—no matter the provocation."

For Kudus, this incident serves as a reminder of the crucial role that composure and self-discipline play at the highest level of the sport.

As one of Ghana’s brightest stars, he must now channel his competitive edge with measured focus, allowing his talent to speak louder than any momentary frustration.

Kudus issues apology after red card incident

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mohammed Kudus issued an apology following his red card incident during West Ham United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ghanaian midfielder was sent off in the London derby after an altercation with Spurs players Micky Van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr.

Arsenal show interest in Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh also reported that Arsenal are monitoring Mohammed Kudus as a potential acquisition for the upcoming January transfer window.

The Premier League title contenders have earmarked the Black Stars midfielder as a possible replacement for Leandro Trossard, who is rumoured to be considering a move to Saudi Arabia.

