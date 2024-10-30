Nigeria's Flying Eagles are champions of the WAFU Zone B U20 tournament after beating Ghana in the final

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have defeated the Black Satellites of Ghana to win the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship in Lomé, Togo.

A first-half brace from Kparobo Arierhi was enough for Nigeria to lift the trophy despite a second-half consolation from Ghana's Jerry Afriyie.

Both teams went into the final with their place at next year's Africa U20 Cup of Nations secured.

However, the rivalry between the two nations presented fans with a fierce battle at the Stade de Kague.

Nigeria left Togo with the bragging rights after Arierhi scored twice in the first half to hand the Flying Eagle a healthy advantage, as spotted in the video shared on social media.

The Black Satellites staged a strong second-half display but it was too late for a fight back.

Ghana returns to AFCON U20

After winning the competition in 2021, Ghana missed the last two editions, failing to qualify from the WAFU Zone B.

However, the team travelled to Togo with the primary objective of securing one of the tickets to the tournament next year.

Ghana finished top of Group A after two draws and a win. The Black Satellites defeated Niger in their second group game and drew against Benin and hosts Togo.

In the semi-final, they edged neighbours Ivory Coast in a fiercely contested game last Sunday to reach the final.

The Ghana U20 team will be hoping to excel at the AFCON tournament, which also serves as a qualifying competition for the World Cup.

Ghana remains the only nation from Africa to win the FIFA U20 World Cup after beating Brazil to emerge champions in 2009, as reported by CBC.

