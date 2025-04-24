Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Young Ghanaian Inventor Showcases an Innovative Treadmill Machine
People

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 3 min read
  • A young, talented Ghanaian inventor has gone viral after building a treadmill from recycled waste materials
  • The manually operated treadmill machine allows users to run or walk in place without needing electricity
  • Social media users who saw the video have called on the government and private individuals to support the young man

A young Ghanaian man has captivated many on social media by showcasing his treadmill invention.

The machine, made from recycled materials, is designed to promote fitness using a simple mechanism.

This innovative treadmill, which is smaller than commercial models, allows users to walk or run in place, offering a convenient and efficient way to keep fit.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the young Ghanaian inventor is seen working out on the treadmill while testing his creation.

The treadmill, painted green, yellow and white, is operated manually, meaning it does not require electricity.

Its features include handrails, a motor, and a belt, which activate as soon as the user begins running.

Because it is manual, it remains unclear how to increase or reduce speed during a workout session.

According to narration in the voice note accompanying the trending video, the talented young man, whose name is yet to be identified, is a trained auto mechanic who relied on his knowledge and experience to build the treadmill.

While the treadmill showcases the young man's resourcefulness, he still needs some refinement to further improve his inventions.

Due to this, a female voice in the background of the video called on the government, investors, or benevolent Ghanaians to support him in taking his talent to the next level.

Watch the video below:

Young Ghanaian inventor's video goes viral

The video showcasing the young Ghanaian inventor's creation has gone viral on social media.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video has reached over 42,000 people, registering more than 39,000 likes and 1072 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@DD Boss said:

"A little polishing with some safety parts will make it okay. Well done.|"

@Razy also said:

"Yes Technolooogia. This is what Ghana education has to prioritise for Free Educations Technical, Vocational Science ITC and Engineering, instead of reading subjects like social studies political science thief's.courses."

@AllRound events commented:

"Good job, but next time choose different colours. If not the audio I thought he was a Nigerian."

@Mr_Tee also commented:

"The problem is with this one; the user determines the speed of the treadmill, but conventional operational treadmills are designed to determine the speed at which the user runs."

@Master DD wrote:

"It can generate electricity as well, bro, think about it. You can get in touch for more details."
KNUST, innovative wheelbarrow, Kumasi, university, Art and Technology.
KNUST's Department of Indigenous Art and Technology showcases an innovative wheelbarrow. Photo credit: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

KNUST designs a multipurpose wheelbarrow

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) unveiled a modified wheelbarrow.

According to a post on social media, the multipurpose wheelbarrow was designed to support mobile vendors and artisans

The wheelbarrow blends indigenous craftsmanship with modern, functional design for better mobility and display

Source: YEN.com.gh

