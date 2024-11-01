Ghana will host the Menas of Niger in the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium

The Accra Sports Stadium, which hosted the game between Ghana and Sudan last month, has received approval for the Niger game

The Black Stars team are hoping to end a turbulent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on a high note with the game in Accra

The Accra Sports Stadium will host Ghana's final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger in November.

The Black Stars will return to international assignment in ten days for the climax of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with games against Angola and Niger.

Accra Sports Stadium approved to host the Back Stars versus Niger in AFCON qualifiers.

Source: Twitter

Ghana will travel to Luanda for the fifth group game against the Palancas Negras before hosting the Menas of Niger on November 18, as reported by My Joy Online.

The Black Stars' AFCON return was dealt a huge blow after the defeat to Sudan last month, leaving Ghana with just two points from four games.

The four-time African champions sit third in Group F and need to win their last two games and hope Sudan loses their final two matches.

The North Africans could seal their place at next year's championship in Morocco if they pick a point in the last two games. Sudan travels to face Niger before hosting Angola in their adopted home Libya.

Ghana's stadium problems during AFCON qualifiers

From the onset of the qualifiers, the Black Stars preparations were hindered after reports of the pitch being in an unplayable condition.

However, the National Sports Authority denied those claims and allowed the Black Stars to use the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their opening game against Angola. A match the Black Stars lost 1-0 but it was the pitch that made the headlines.

A few days later the Confederation of African Football withdrew its approval of the Baba Yara Stadium, as reported by Citi Sports.

This forced the Sports Ministry to send a request through the Ghana FA to CAF for the inspection of the Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast stadium. After a thorough check, Ghana were handed a huge relief as CAF approved the Accra Sports Stadium.

Sam Johnson gives up on AFCON qualification

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Black Stars defender Sam Johnson believes Ghana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations dream is over after a poor run in the qualifiers.

The four-time African champions are winless in four matches in Group F, leaving the Black Stars rooted in third place and on the brink of missing the tournament in Morocco.

Angola have already picked one of the tickets from the group while Sudan, who defeated Ghana early this month, need only a point to qualify for the competition.

