Former Croatia midfielder Nikola Pokrivač died in a car crash on Friday in Karlovac, central Croatia, at the age of 39

According to local media reports, the tragic crash involved four vehicles and also claimed the life of another person

Pokrivač was traveling with three teammates from NK Vojnić, two of whom were critically injured

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nikola Pokrivac, former Croatian international footballer, has tragically died at the age of 39 following a fatal car accident in Karlovac, central Croatia.

The collision, which reportedly involved four vehicles, also claimed the life of another individual.

Nikola Pokrivac is tackled by Frank Lampard during the FIFA 2010 World Cup match between Croatia and England. Photo by Ross Kinnaird.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Mirror, Pokrivac was travelling with three of his teammates from fourth-tier club NK Vojnic ’95. Two of those teammates were critically injured in the crash.

Heartfelt condolences from the Croatian Football Federation

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) confirmed the heartbreaking news with an emotional statement:

"It is impossible to find words of comfort in such a shocking and unimaginably sad moment when we have lost a young life."

HNS President Marijan Kustic added:

"I can only express my deepest condolences to Nikola's family and loved ones for this irreplaceable loss, and the HNS and the Croatian football family will stand by them in these most difficult moments.

"Nikola was an exceptional footballer who lived for football until his very last moment in this world, and who showed great courage in life by overcoming a cruel illness."

"This is a great loss for our football community, and especially painful for his family. Our prayers are with Nikola and his family."

Tributes pour in from former clubs

Pokrivac’s career began at Varteks before he signed with Dinamo Zagreb in 2007. His talent earned him a move to AS Monaco a year later, and he later played for Red Bull Salzburg.

Each of these clubs paid tribute to their former midfielder following the news of his passing.

AS Monaco wrote on X:

"The club was saddened to learn of the death of its former midfielder Nikola Pokrivac. To the family and loved ones, AS Monaco extends its most sincere condolences."

Red Bull Salzburg posted

“We mourn the loss of our former player Nikola Pokrivac, who tragically died in a car accident. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Nikola.”

Dinamo Zagreb shared their grief

“It is with great sadness and disbelief that we received the news of a serious traffic accident in Karlovac, in which, unfortunately, our former player Nikola Pokrivac lost his life.

Nikola will forever remain a part of the Dinamo family – as a talented midfielder, a fighter on the field and a man with a big heart.

He played 69 times for the Blues and participated in four championship titles and three Cup Winners' Cups.

GNK Dinamo expresses its sincere and deep condolences to his family, as well as to the families of all those killed in this terrible accident. May he rest in peace.”

A legacy on the field

Pokrivac earned 15 caps for the Croatian national team between 2008 and 2010.

He was also part of Croatia’s Euro 2008 squad, where he helped the team famously defeat Germany in the group stage before being eliminated in the quarter-finals.

His last appearance for Croatia came in a match against Norway in October 2010.

His untimely death marks a somber moment for Croatian football and all who admired his strength, both on and off the pitch.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh