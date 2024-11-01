Legendary Ghanaian football Osei Kofi has lamented over the current state of football in the West African nation

The former African champions are set to miss the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years

Ghana will face Angola in Luanda and Niger in Accra this month for the final two games of the qualifiers

Ghana legend Reverend Osei Kofi has asked President of the Football Association Kurt Okraku to resign for abandoning the Black Stars at a crucial moment in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars are on the verge of missing the tournament in Morocco following a defeat to Sudan in the qualifiers last month.

On the eve of the match between Ghana and Sudan, Mr Okraku was in Germany with the U20 team for a series of friendlies.

AFCON winner Rev Osei Kofi wants GFA boss Kurt Okraku to resign with Black Stars set to miss AFCON. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @ghanasoccernet.

Source: Twitter

A decision that the former Africa Cup of Nations winner has criticised, claiming the head of the football federation should have been with the Black Stars in Sudan.

"The Black Stars seem lifeless to me. Just as only those who have attended law school can practice law, the same principle should apply to football administration. Ironically, those currently in charge of our football don't have a deep understanding of the game; they prioritise the business aspects instead and forget about the GPL and other developmental projects,” he told Graphic Sports.

"The president of the Football Association was absent during Ghana's match against Sudan last Tuesday. Instead, he chose to focus on his football business outside the Black Stars game, leaving the management of the Black Stars to others. If he wants to pursue a career as a football agent, he should resign from his position as the president of the association and dedicate himself fully to that path," he added.

Osei Kofi laments over current state of football

The former Asante Kotoko player was part of the Black Stars team that won the 1963 and 1965 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the ex-football turned pastor, they were a delight to watch, earning them the nickname the Brazil of Africa.

"During our peak, we were referred to as the Brazilians of African football. Now, having failed to qualify for the African Cup of Nations in Morocco, we’ve experienced a decline. However, I believe this will serve as an important lesson for us to improve before the next qualifiers. It's truly a shame," he added.

The Black Stars will face Angola and Niger in their final two AFCON qualifiers later this month, per ESPN.

Accra Sports Stadium to host Niger game

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Accra Sports Stadium will host Ghana's final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger in November.

The Black Stars will return to international assignment in ten days for the climax of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with games against Angola and Niger.

Ghana will travel to Luanda for the fifth group game against the Palancas Negras before hosting the Menas of Niger on November 18, as reported by My Joy Online.

Source: YEN.com.gh