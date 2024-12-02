Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has shared the journey of his early days in coaching

The legendary midfielder works as an assistant coach at the Danish top-flight side FC Nordsajaelland

Essien played for several top clubs in Europe including Chelsea, AC Milan and Spanish giants Real Madrid

Michael Essien has opened up about learning from different coaches as he continues to pursue a career in management.

The former Ghana international currently works with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland as an assistant coach after having up his boots in 2021.

Essien recently acquired a UEFA Certificate in Football Management as part of his journey to becoming a manager.

Although he had not intended to become a manager at the end of his career, he disclosed that curiosity had led him to explore the managerial side of the game.

"I just woke up one day and thought, 'Let me start doing something,'" Essien told BBC Sport.

"I started coaching so I could learn how it is to be a coach. Now I talk to a few of [my former managers]. Just normal talk - nothing tactical," he added.

Essien worked with some of the top managers in the game, including Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, and according to the ex-Chelsea star, he learnt different styles of leadership under each coach.

"I had some great, great managers that I was lucky to work under. I learned a few things from Jose and from Ancelotti - his calmness and how he manages his players, the way he tried to put his arms around his players.

"Now I understand a bit more why Jose would get angry."

Essien tipped as future Ghana coach

Ghanaians have been left excited by the legendary footballer's coaching education and many tout him to one day lead the national team.

Essien is one of few former players to be pursuing a career in coaching at the highest level.

A product of coach Sam Arday's youth teams, it is believed that he has what it takes to transform the game in Ghana, having excelled in football.

Samira Suleman meets Essien

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ex-Ghanaian female football Samira Suleman travelled to Denmark to continue her coaching training weeks after completing her UEFA Certificate in Management.

The legendary player met her male counterpart, Michael Essien, who is currently based in Denmark and works with Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland.

As part of Suleman's training, she visited Danish clubs Nordsjaelland, FC Copenhagen and Lyngby.

