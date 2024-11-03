The Ghana Premier League witnessed yet another exciting round of games on matchday nine with a string of varying results

However, just a total of 14 goals were scored across eight games, with three sides, including Hearts of Oak, chalking away wins

YEN.com.gh provides all the details on how the games unfolded at the various matchday centres

Matchday nine of the Ghana Premier League unfolded with unexpected twists, showcasing the league’s competitive nature as teams jostled for dominance.

Accra Hearts of Oak stunned fans with a clinical 2-0 victory over Medeama at Tarkwa's new TNA Stadium, marking a statement win on the road.

Hearts of Oak edged Medeama SC as archrivals Asante Kotoko lost to Heart of Lions. Photo credit: @GhanaLeague and @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Samartex were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Accra Lions in an intense battle at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon, Myjoyonline reports.

However, the most shocking scoreline emerged from the Len Clay Stadium, where Kpando Heart of Lions handed Asante Kotoko a surprising 1-0 loss.

GPL matchday 9 review

Let’s delve into each result, beginning with the capital's own Accra Lions, who were agonisingly close to securing their first win since September.

Samartex’s Benedict Afful delivered a last-minute equaliser, ending the game at 1-1 and denying Lions a much-needed victory.

At Nana Konamansah Park, Nsoatreman managed a dramatic late equaliser to earn a point against Bechem United in an intense Bono Derby showdown.

Meanwhile, Bibiani Gold Stars, who had maintained a perfect home record until now, were held to a draw by Dreams FC, who remain winless this season but demonstrated defensive resilience.

Newcomers Vision FC maintained their impressive early-season form, holding former champions Aduana Stars to a scoreless stalemate.

Additionally, young forward Faisal Charwetey continued his remarkable scoring run, netting in the 75th minute to propel Nations FC to a third away win, this time against Karela United, per Ghanasoccernet.

The match between Berekum Chelsea and Basake Holy Stars delivered a thrilling 2-2 draw at Golden City Park, with both sides showcasing offensive flair and determination.

Hearts win as Kotoko stumbles again

Let’s zoom in on the Ghana Premier League’s two most storied clubs: Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak’s 2-0 triumph over Medeama stood out as the round’s highlight, thanks to goals from Kwabena Boateng and Mawuli Wayo, marking the Phobians as the first to defeat Medeama at the refurbished TNA stadium.

In Tarkwa, Hearts of Oak’s victory over Medeama was particularly significant.

Coach Abubakar Ouattara’s squad emerged victorious, reinforcing the Phobians' aspirations to reclaim top honours.

While the Rainbow Boys celebrated, Kotoko faced another setback, this time in front of their home crowd.

Already reeling from a loss to Legon Cities, Kotoko sought redemption but was caught off-guard by Heart of Lions.

A strike from Kojo Obeng Junior, a former Hearts of Oak player, capitalised on a Kotoko goalkeeping error, sealing a crucial win for the visitors.

Abedi Pele visits Kotoko

In related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kotoko enjoyed a memorable visit from legend Abedi Pele in Legon ahead of their crucial game against Legon Cities, which ended in a defeat.

Photos shared on social media captured the three-time African Player of the Year meeting the Kotoko squad during their training session, where he delivered an inspiring speech to motivate them for the upcoming clash.

Michael Essien bags UEFA certificate

In another report, YEN.com.gh shared that Ghanaian football icon Michael Essien has earned his certificate after completing a UEFA Football Management course.

The former Black Stars star, currently an assistant manager at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, is setting his sights on coaching success.

Essien, who had a celebrated career, especially during his years at Chelsea, now hopes to make his mark in management.

