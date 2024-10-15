In Photos: Jose Mourinho's Daughter Gets Married in Lavish Ceremony
- Jose Mourinho’s daughter has officially tied the knot with her fiancé, Danny Graham, in a beautiful ceremony held on the family’s luxurious farm in Portugal
- The lavish wedding drew a crowd of around 300 guests, including close friends, family members, and esteemed acquaintances, who gathered to celebrate the couple’s special day
- The multi-day celebration kicked off on Friday, with festivities continuing through Sunday, creating an unforgettable weekend for everyone in attendance
Jose Mourinho’s daughter, Matilde, married her longtime partner, Danny Graham, in an elegant ceremony held at the family’s £2 million farm in Setubal, Portugal.
The couple, together for nine years, announced their engagement last year.
Graham, a British luxury real estate agent and co-founder of a real estate consultancy, joined Matilde in celebrating with around 300 guests over a weekend of festivities from Friday to Sunday, as reported by Delas.
During the celebration, the couple danced to Bryan Adams’ Summer of ’69, with Matilde showcasing her singing skills in a beautiful embroidered strapless dress.
Matilde's father, Jose Mourinho, was seen beaming as he mingled with guests, even enjoying a moment in a wine cellar, per Mirror Football.
The renowned football manager, now with Turkish club Fenerbahce, is thrilled at the thought of becoming a grandfather, previously hinting he might get a tattoo to commemorate the occasion when it happens.
What's next for Mourinho?
Mourinho already sports ink celebrating his European treble, with victories in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.
Currently in his first season with Fenerbahce, Mourinho has led his team to sit fourth in the league, with just one loss.
