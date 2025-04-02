Legendary highlife musician Naa Agyeman captivated audiences with an impressive performance of his iconic hit "Araba" in a viral video

Araba hitmaker Naa Agyeman was a guest on the popular television program Onua Showtime hosted by Nana Ama McBrown

Some social media users have commented on Naa Agyeman's viral video that Onua TV posted on their Instagram page

Legendary Ghanaian musician Naa Agyeman, renowned for his chart-topping hit "Araba," recently graced the Onua Showtime programme hosted by the charismatic Nana Ama McBrown.

Dressed in a fashionable mix-and-match ensemble that showcased his unique style, Naa Agyeman took to the microphone with an infectious energy that captivated the studio audience.

Ghanaian musician Naa Agyeman performs Araba on the Onua Showtime programme. Photo credit: @onuashowtime.

His vibrant performance, particularly of the viral track "Araba," had guests singing along enthusiastically, creating an electrifying atmosphere that could be felt through the screens, as highlighted in a shared viral video.

The talented artist's presence not only wowed the audience but also inspired the show’s host, Nana Ama McBrown, who couldn't resist jamming along to the catchy tune.

Some social media users have commented on Naa Agyeman's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Shefdchef stated:

The only family entertainment show in Ghana💯. God bless the whole team🙏🏼🔥🔥😍

b_ryt_4eva

"REAL HIGHLIFE MUSIC … WHAT A QUALITY SOUND AND THIS SONG IS ABOUT 18 YEARS NOW IF I'M RIGHT … 👏🏽👏🏽🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🤍🤍🤍🤍."

agyemang2366

"The idomie babies are confused, 😂😂😂😂😂,good old days."

phenomenal_gail

"Onua Showtime always reminds us of the good old days😍😍😍."

dj DJ. Nana.g

"This was a right banger and still will be for any party with proper ol school vibes 🔥🔥."

mrsoltaybanks stated:

"Timeless and classic. Very romantic and powerful lyrics."

iamdianasante stated:

"The man behind one of my favorites song 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃😍😍😍😂😂😂."

asarelorreta599 stated:

"Good old songs de3 wonya oooo❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥😍😍it hit differently."

