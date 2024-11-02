Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was targeted by opposing fans in a bid to provoke him during the Riyadh Derby on Friday, November 1

Ronaldo has been on the receiving end of some hostile treatment from opposing fans, who tend to taunt him with Lionel Messi chants

Nonetheless, it seems the 39-year-old has found a better and more refined way of dealing with such provocative gestures from fans

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo faced familiar attempts at provocation from rival fans in the recent Riyadh Derby.

Chants of "Messi" echoed from Al-Hilal supporters; a tactic used to unsettle the Portuguese star since his high-profile move to the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives a thumbs-up with a smile after being taunted with Lionel Messi chants by Al-Hilal fans. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh and Francois Nel.

Source: Getty Images

Al-Hilal fans taunt Ronaldo with Messi chants

Historically, Ronaldo has been a favourite target for opposition fans who try to get under his skin by invoking the name of his long-time rival, Lionel Messi.

Although these antics have become less frequent this season, Al-Hilal fans couldn’t resist the opportunity to disrupt his focus during Friday’s high-stakes clash.

Ronaldo's classy reaction

In a twist from previous reactions, the 39-year-old forward demonstrated a composed response, opting to flash a smile and offer a thumbs up, diffusing the chants with maturity.

This calm response contrasts with past instances where similar provocations led to heated reactions.

In one memorable incident, Ronaldo’s frustration boiled over, resulting in a controversial gesture that earned him a suspension, CNN reports.

How did the game end?

While Ronaldo did not get on the scoresheet, his partner-in-crime, Anderson Talisca, broke the game's deadlock in the early stages of the game.

According to beIN Sports, former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ensured both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal split points in the entertaining clash.

