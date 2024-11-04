Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey insists the team must turn around their recent poor form after their defeat to Newcastle United

The Premier League title-chasers are winless in their last three matches in the league, picking up only a point out of nine

Arsenal will face Inter Milan in midweek in the UEFA Champions League before facing Chelsea in the Premier League

Thomas Partey has urged his Arsenal teammates to recover quickly from their defeat to Newcastle United after a three-game run without a win in the Premier League.

The Gunners lost at the St James' Park to an early Alexander Isak strike for the Magpies.

Arsenal have now dropped to fifth in the Premier League table and have tough games against Inter Milan and Chelsea to come this week.

In his post-match interview, Partey stated that the team has to 'wake up' and turn around things immediately.

"I will say it is a difficult place (St James' Park) to play. They have a lot of quality players and we did our best to try to turn things around. Unfortunately, we could not, we conceded early and at the end of the day we had to try our best, we did and we could not get the win," he said.

"We have to wake up and try to win our next game," he added.

Ahead of the game against Inter in midweek, Partey believes Arsenal will turn things around.

"I think it’s the best moment to turn things around. We are not just any team, we are Arsenal. We can do everything possible that is expected of us even though we lost today we can come back and do our best,” he added.

Partey features as right-back

The Ghana international was deployed at the right-back position for the second week running.

Despite showing great versatility, fans of Arsenal believe the defensive midfielder flourishes in the middle of the Park.

"I’ll need to make that assessment once I have more clarity about where he struggled, but I don’t have the impression he struggled much." said Mikel Arteta, as quoted by the club's official website, explaining Partey's new role.

Partey shares pre-match meal

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey kept it local as he disclosed his pre-match meal ritual before stepping on the field for his Arsenal games.

The Ghana international has been a key figure at the Emirates since joining the London club from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020.

Partey has already appeared in every game in the Premier League for Arsenal this season, including producing a majestic performance against Liverpool last Sunday.

